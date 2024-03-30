Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

DYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $30.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,813.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,165,394 shares of company stock valued at $49,837,369 over the last ninety days. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

