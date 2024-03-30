Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $372,782.76, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Get Athersys alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 96.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.