Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Hasbro stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

