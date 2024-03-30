DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

