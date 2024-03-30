Analysts Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price at $27.35

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.35.
PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, March 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after buying an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after buying an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $19,610,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paycor HCM stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.52. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
