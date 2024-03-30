BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday.

BioLineRx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

