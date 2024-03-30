MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.45 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

