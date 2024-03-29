Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

