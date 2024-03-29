Walmart (WMT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2024 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Walmart had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

3/13/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $66.67. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/19/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.33 to $58.67. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.33 to $58.33. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $63.33. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from $56.33 to $58.33.

2/14/2024 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $68.33 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.67.

2/12/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.33 to $61.67. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,535,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,550,184. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $484.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,990,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,978,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

