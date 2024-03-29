Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Castellum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. 88,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,531. The company has a market cap of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -3.56. Castellum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Castellum

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

