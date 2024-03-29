UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $84.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in UMB Financial by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.