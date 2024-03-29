DA Davidson Raises Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target to $11.50

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $228.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently -43.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

