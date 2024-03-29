Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $30.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after purchasing an additional 622,108 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 97.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,558 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 178,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WES opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

