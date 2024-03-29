Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BR opened at $204.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $139.35 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.28.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

