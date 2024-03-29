Piper Sandler Increases ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target to $5.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

IBRX opened at $5.37 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

