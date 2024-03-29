Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 1,179 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Corteva were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

CTVA stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

