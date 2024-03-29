Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 937 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.