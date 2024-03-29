Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $4.46 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

