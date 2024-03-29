Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Insider Patrick Wagner Sells 36,094 Shares

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

