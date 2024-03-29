2,740 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
