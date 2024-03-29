Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Buys 342,703 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 342,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,212.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,702,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,572,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 354,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 77,694 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

