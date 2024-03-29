Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $625.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,615 shares of company stock valued at $212,852 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

