StockNews.com Lowers Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

ARCO opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,167,000 after purchasing an additional 116,034 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,801,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,001,000 after buying an additional 2,817,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,451,000 after buying an additional 399,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,582,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,355,000 after buying an additional 2,888,357 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

