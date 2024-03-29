StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

OXBR stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

