StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
OXBR stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
