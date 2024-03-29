SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.83

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.83 and last traded at $129.74, with a volume of 120058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.23.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.03.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.