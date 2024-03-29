SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. 12,830,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,661,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

