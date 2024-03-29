Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

SSL opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0943581 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

