Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) CEO David Happel Buys 12,100 Shares of Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Happel bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance
Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.
