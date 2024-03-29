Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,707 shares of company stock valued at $24,621,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

