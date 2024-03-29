Robert Peter Charles Gillin Sells 8,620 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$85,338.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1101322 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

