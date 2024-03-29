iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 826.9% in March

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 826.9% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZS opened at $14.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $259.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

