Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 4,219 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Zillow Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Zillow Group stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
