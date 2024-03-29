Research Analysts Set Expectations for Federal Signal Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.4 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

