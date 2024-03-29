Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of OXBR opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
