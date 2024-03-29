Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.