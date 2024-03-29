Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 2,953 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $375,592.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,166,349.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $75,618.72.

On Monday, February 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $1,624,629.60.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

