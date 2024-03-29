Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,555,581. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 279,496.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,394 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

