Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

