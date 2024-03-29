Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$6,516,822.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$216.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$196.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$176.79. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$137.36 and a 12 month high of C$219.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$183.88.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

