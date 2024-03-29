Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$6,516,822.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFII stock opened at C$216.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$196.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$176.79. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$137.36 and a 12 month high of C$219.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
