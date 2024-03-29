Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 1.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $617.01 and last traded at $620.80. 718,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,533,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $629.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.70. The firm has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

