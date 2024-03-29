Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 402.5% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
Cansortium Company Profile
