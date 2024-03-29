Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 402.5% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

