Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Franklin Covey stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 22.94%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

