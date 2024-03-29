Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $92.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.