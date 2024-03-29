Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,258.89

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $29,258.89 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00115071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00017707 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002828 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

