LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

LG Display Price Performance

LPL opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. LG Display has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

