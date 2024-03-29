Koppers Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KOP. Singular Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $55.12 on Friday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $186,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,908.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,094 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

