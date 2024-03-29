Jefferies Financial Group Increases Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target to $27.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATXS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 545,786 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

