iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,137 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

