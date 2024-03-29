Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.4% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

