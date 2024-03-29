Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.