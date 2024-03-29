GenTrust LLC Has $750,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $110.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.69.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

